Jim Harbaugh to have cardiac ablation, hip replacement surgery this offseason

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh will have a busy start to the offseason.

He said Wednesday that he will have a cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery.

Harbaugh, 61, briefly left the sideline during the Chargers’ Week 6 win over the Broncos on Oct. 13. He said after that game that he was diagnosed with atrial flutter.

He saw a cardiologist for his irregular heartbeat on Oct. 14 and was placed on medication. Harbaugh also was put on a heart monitor for two weeks to provide doctors with more information about his condition.

Harbaugh has had previous episodes of arrhythmia and had a heart procedure while coaching the 49ers in 2012.

He has walked with a limp for several years, so he will get that fixed with a new hip.