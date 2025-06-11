 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh underwent cardiac ablation, hip replacement surgery this offseason

  
Published June 10, 2025 10:26 PM

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh underwent two scheduled medical procedures this offseason.

Harbaugh, 61, said Tuesday he’s in tip-top shape after a cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery.

“The doctors can’t find anything wrong with me,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “A-grade.”

Harbaugh briefly left the sideline during the Chargers’ Week 6 win over the Broncos on Oct. 13. He said after that game that he was diagnosed with atrial flutter.

He saw a cardiologist for his irregular heartbeat on Oct. 14 and was placed on medication. Harbaugh also was put on a heart monitor for two weeks to provide doctors with more information about his condition.

Harbaugh has had previous episodes of arrhythmia and had a heart procedure while coaching the 49ers in 2012.

The hip replacement surgery corrected the significant limp he walked with for years.