Jim Irsay: It’s a good year to have the opportunity to pick the right guy at QB

The Colts have expressed some tepid interest in quarterback Lamar Jackson, though team owner Jim Irsay noted that he’s opposed to fully-guaranteed contracts .

But it looks like Indianapolis will take the route of drafting its own young quarterback at No. 4 overall.

Irsay has hinted at that before. But at the annual league meeting this week, he told reporters that he’s been looking to go in that direction.

“We’re looking for the future guy, and we want the guy that can be there for the next 10 years ,’’ Irsay said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59 Indianapolis. “After Philip [Rivers’] year, I wanted to go young. I was, ‘Let’s go young. Let’s grow our own. It’s time.’

“It was great having Philip the one year and he was very successful and exceeded our expectations, but [we] knew it was a short-term thing. I really wanted to go young and drafting our own and finding our own that way.’’

Rivers was the team’s quarterback in 2020, leading the team to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. But then Rivers retired and the club went to Carson Wentz, which didn’t work out. Matt Ryan didn’t work out either in 2022.

So the Colts are at No. 4 overall with a significant need. It’s highly likely Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, regarded as the top two QBs in this year’s draft class, will be off the board by then. But with Arizona at No. 3 overall, Irsay said Indianapolis is still in a good position.

“It’s a good year to have the opportunity to pick the right guy,’’ Irsay said. “Of course, no one knows which guy could be a guy that really is that guy for the next 10 years, so to speak.

“It’s exciting because I think there’s real options that you have; whatever five guys that you have debate on who should be talked about at [No.] 4. It seems like there’s going to be a great prospect there and we just have to make sure.’’

Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are expected to be the next quarterbacks selected.

Irsay also likes the way the team can be constructed if it has a quarterback on a rookie contract, since more salary cap space can be devoted to other positions.

“That’s so essential,’’ Irsay said. “The money is going to be spent. That’s not the question. The question is how do you spend it and are you going to be able to sustain greatness?’

“I look at this as a great opportunity because if you have a rookie quarterback, you’re going to have a chance for those years to really have extra dollars to make your team better.’’