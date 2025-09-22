Jimmie Ward off Commissioner Exempt list, Texans put him on PUP list

Texans safety Jimmie Ward is no longer on the Commissioner Exempt list, but he’s not ready to get back on the field.

Ward was placed on the exempt list after being arrested on a domestic violence charge this summer. A grand jury declined to indict Ward last week and he was removed from the exempt list by the NFL on Monday.

Ward was on the physically unable to perform list during training camp because he was recovering from offseason foot surgery. The Texans placed him on that list Monday, so Ward will remain out of practice and ineligible to play in games.

Ward has started 20 games for the Texans over the last two seasons. He had 98 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in those appearances.