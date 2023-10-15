Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful to return with back injury

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looked uncomfortable late in the second half, limping up to the line. He finished the drive, which resulted in a field goal, and then left the field for the training room for treatment.

He has not returned and might not.

The Raiders announced Garoppolo has a back injury and list him as doubtful to come back.

He went 14-of-22 for 162 yards with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers. His interception was a red zone pass that Davante Adams had before being blown up by Jabrill Peppers, popping the ball in the air for Jahlani Tavai to pick.

Brian Hoyer will replace Garoppolo in the second half. He has thrown only 17 passes, and none this season, since the start of the 2021 season.