Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Jimmy Garoppolo: I wish I had a helmet on Sunday

  
Published January 30, 2023 01:55 AM
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_230129
January 29, 2023 07:32 PM
Quarterback Jalen Hurts talks to media about the work needed to get the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl and bringing the energy to Arizona.

After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back into what would turn out to be a 31-7 loss. There was a third quarterback on the sideline for the 49ers, but Jimmy Garoppolo was not in uniform.

Garoppolo fractured his foot and he was not cleared to return ahead of the game in Philadelphia. After it was over, Garoppolo was left to lament his role as an observer.

“I wish I had a helmet ,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Garoppolo was expected to move on last year after the 49ers moved to Trey Lance as their starter, but shoulder surgery helped keep him on the roster and he wound up as the starter for most of the season due to Lance’s broken ankle. He’s now set for free agency this offseason and the 49ers are set for more decisions about how to move forward at quarterback after the disappointing end to their season.