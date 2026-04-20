Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly considering retirement

Earlier this month, free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly “weighing a few options.”

One of those options includes not playing for anyone.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Garoppolo is considering retirement.

Garoppolo, 34, was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014. Traded to the 49ers, Garoppolo became the starter immediately. He signed after his first season a contract that made him, at the time, the highest-paid player in the NFL.

After the 2022 season, Garoppolo signed with the Raiders as a free agent. He then went to the Rams for 2024 and 2025.

The Cardinals had been linked to Garoppolo in free agency. A snag during contract talks resulted in the Cardinals signing Gardner Minshew.

The Rams, who have only Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett on the roster, continue to be interested in Garoppolo.

For now, Garoppolo has to decide whether he’s interested in playing for what would be a 13th NFL season.