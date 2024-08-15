Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play in second preseason game

The preseason is typically the playground of the primary backup quarterback. This year, the Rams’ QB2 didn’t play in the first exhibition game. Will Jimmy Garoppolo play in the second, on Saturday against the Chargers?

“He won’t,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “I think it’s important to be able to get Stetson [Bennett] those reps. Jimmy got a bunch of work yesterday and I thought that was really good for him. He got even more than what we thought because Matthew [Stafford] participated in the first couple of periods. I thought it was great work for both of those guys. Jimmy has played a lot of football. I think it’s important for Stetson to be able to get those reps. Whether or not we take that same approach for the third preseason game, [we] haven’t determined that.”

Garoppolo will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season, due to a violation of the PED policy. The Rams are trying to figure out whether Bennett can be entrusted with the No. 2 job for games at Detroit and at Arizona.

After Week 2, Garoppolo will be the guy behind Matthew Stafford. Which would make for some interesting games in 2025, since the Rams face each of Garoppolo’s former teams — the 49ers twice, the Raiders, and the Patriots.