Jimmy Graham scores his first touchdown in 21 months

Jimmy Graham is back.

Graham, the veteran tight end who sat out the 2022 season but signed with the Saints this year, scored his first touchdown since December of 2021 today in Green Bay.

It was the 86th touchdown of Graham’s career. He’s been one of the best red zone threats in football for much of his career, and his eight-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Derek Carr in the first quarter today showed he still has something left.

The Saints have an early 7-0 lead in Green Bay.