Jody Allen: I’m confident John Schneider will continue to deliver real results

When John Schneider’s extension with the Seahawks was reported earlier on Wednesday, one detail was that the new deal ran through 2030.

In fact, there’s a little more to it.

Seattle announced the extension runs through 2031 on Wednesday afternoon.

“The extension of General Manager John Schneider’s contract is a testament to his 15-plus years of football leadership and success,” team owner Jody Allen said in a statement released by the team. “I am confident that John will continue to deliver real results and a continued strong partnership with head coach Mike Macdonald that is already contributing to our winning culture on and off the field.”

Schneider, 54, has been with Seattle as G.M. since 2010, working alongside Pete Carroll for all of his tenure until the winter of 2024. With Carroll out, Schneider became president of football operations for the Seahawks.