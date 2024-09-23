 Skip navigation
Joe Alt to miss time with MCL sprain

  
Published September 23, 2024 05:10 PM

Aside from quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers have another injury concern to a key player on their offense.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt will miss time with an MCL sprain suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Alt, the No. 5 overall pick of this year’s draft out of Notre Dame, did not miss a snap in Week 3, despite the injury. In fact, to this point, he has not missed an offensive snap at all this season.

But that means the Chargers won’t have either of their starting offensive tackles for the upcoming Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs. Left tackle Rashawn Slater had to exit the loss to Pittsburgh with a pectoral injury.

Herbert is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and also had to exit Sunday’s loss early. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted that the team will monitor his progress in the upcoming week.

The Chargers do have an early Week 5 bye, which could give all three offensive players time to heal before getting back to it with a divisional match against the Broncos in Week 6.