Joe Brady on Josh Allen: You feel a guy who’s still hungry to get better

With Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator, Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his first MVP award in 2024.

As Buffalo gets ready for 2025, Brady said this week that Allen has not shown any signs of complacency.

“What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset is as impressive as it gets,” Brady said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website.. “It’s infectious around the team. When he walks into the building, you don’t see a guy that or don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better and embracing his new teammates.”

The Bills do have some new receivers, but there will be continuity in the system because Brady will be the one calling the plays yet again. But he’s not counting on things just being the same from season to season.

“I think a problem every coach faces every year is if you think you can just pick up where you left off, you lose sight of the details, you lose sight of the how, you lose sight of what got you to that point,” Brady said. “There are elements of what we did last year that we obviously need to continue to sustain, but there are so many elements we’ve got to get better at.”

Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024 while also rushing for 531 yards with 12 TDs.