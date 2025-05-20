Joe Burrow: Another night game in Baltimore isn’t ideal

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said on Tuesday that it is “a little disappointing” that the team does not have an international game because he would like to play on “a stage like that” as the NFL tries to grow its global footprint.

It wasn’t the only part of the team’s schedule that he took issue with during a press conference. Burrow also expressed his disappointment in learning that the Bengals will be in Baltimore for a night game for the fourth season in a row. The Bengals have lost the first three of those contests.

“Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in prime time isn’t ideal,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please.”

The Bengals will be in Baltimore on Thanksgiving this time around and head coach Zac Taylor took a different view than his quarterback. Taylor said he’d welcome more prime time action in Cincinnati, but that “a chance to perform in front of everybody that watches football” is an exciting one for the team.