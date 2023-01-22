Joe Burrow: “Better send those refunds” for neutral site AFC Championship Game

The Bengals took it as a sign of disrespect that the NFL was selling tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs, and after the Bengals ended those plans by beating the Bills today, Joe Burrow gloated.

“Better send those refunds,” Burrow said on CBS after the game.

The league had already sold more than 50,000 tickets to the potential Bills-Chiefs game in Atlanta, and those tickets will now be refunded. Instead, the Bengals will be at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

“It’s gonna be a fun one. Two of the top guys in the league, two of the top teams in the league,” Burrow said.

Burrow said he and his teammates did what they set out to do today in Buffalo.

“Complete game from everybody, offense, defense, special teams, domination from start to finish. That’s what we expected,” Burrow said. “Job’s not finished, we’ve got another big one next week, on the road. Excited for it.”