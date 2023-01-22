 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: “Better send those refunds” for neutral site AFC Championship Game

  
Published January 22, 2023 01:35 PM
nbc_snf_postgameinterviews_230121
January 21, 2023 07:45 PM
Melissa Stark catches up with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to understand the QB’s ankle injury and how the team rallied around him, as well as how Chad Henne stepped up.

The Bengals took it as a sign of disrespect that the NFL was selling tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs, and after the Bengals ended those plans by beating the Bills today, Joe Burrow gloated.

“Better send those refunds,” Burrow said on CBS after the game.

The league had already sold more than 50,000 tickets to the potential Bills-Chiefs game in Atlanta, and those tickets will now be refunded. Instead, the Bengals will be at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

“It’s gonna be a fun one. Two of the top guys in the league, two of the top teams in the league,” Burrow said.

Burrow said he and his teammates did what they set out to do today in Buffalo.

“Complete game from everybody, offense, defense, special teams, domination from start to finish. That’s what we expected,” Burrow said. “Job’s not finished, we’ve got another big one next week, on the road. Excited for it.”