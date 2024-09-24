 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: Jayden Daniels was “unbelievable” in Commanders’ win over Bengals

  
Published September 24, 2024 06:18 AM

Monday night’s Commanders-Bengals game featured two quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy at LSU, Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. After Daniels came out on top, all Burrow could do was admire his work.

Burrow congratulated Daniels on the field and then told reporters after the game that he’s impressed with how well the rookie quarterback is playing.

“They played great on offense today. Jayden played unbelievable,” Burrow said. “He played great. I told him that after the game. Congrats to him. Big-time performance.”

Daniels completed 21 of his 23 passes for a rookie-record completion percentage of 91.3 percent. He also had 254 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interception, and 39 yards and a touchdown rushing. The expectations on Daniels were high as the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, but through three weeks of his rookie season, Daniels is exceeding those high expectations.