Joe Burrow: Jayden Daniels was “unbelievable” in Commanders’ win over Bengals

Monday night’s Commanders-Bengals game featured two quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy at LSU, Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. After Daniels came out on top, all Burrow could do was admire his work.

Burrow congratulated Daniels on the field and then told reporters after the game that he’s impressed with how well the rookie quarterback is playing.

“They played great on offense today. Jayden played unbelievable,” Burrow said. “He played great. I told him that after the game. Congrats to him. Big-time performance.”

Daniels completed 21 of his 23 passes for a rookie-record completion percentage of 91.3 percent. He also had 254 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interception, and 39 yards and a touchdown rushing. The expectations on Daniels were high as the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, but through three weeks of his rookie season, Daniels is exceeding those high expectations.