Joe Burrow: No panic, we’ve been here before

There are two 0-2 teams in the AFC North and they have very different levels of familiarity with being in that position.

The Ravens lost their first two games of a season for the first time since 2015 while the Bengals are 0-2 for the fourth time in five seasons with quarterback Joe Burrow on the roster. That run includes the 2022 season, which ended with a trip to the AFC Championship Game, and a history of bouncing back in strong fashion was on Burrow’s mind when he spoke to reporters about his mindset going into a Week Three game against the Commanders.

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated right now. I was frustrated on Sunday,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to focus on getting better every day through our practice, and go out and execute when we have to execute on Monday, the rest will take care of itself. We’re in a fine spot. We’ve been here before. We’re not panicking. We’re focused on getting a win and getting better every day.”

After facing the Commander, the Bengals have a trip to face the Panthers so the schedule provides them with the chance for a quick turnaround from their stumbles in the first two weeks of the season. Anything other than that will make it harder to avoid the panic that Burrow is keeping at bay in Week Three.