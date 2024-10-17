 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow now listed with right wrist and shin injuries

  
October 17, 2024

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been a regular on the team’s injury reports this season, but a new reason was given for Thursday’s appearance on the list.

The right wrist injury that ended Burrow’s 2023 season has been given as the reason for being on the list and he remains on the list for that reason. Thursday’s report also shows him as dealing with a shin issue.

Burrow was still a full participant, so it does not appear to be an injury that threatens to keep Burrow from playing against the Browns this weekend. It is something else for the quarterback to deal with as he tries to get the Bengals to 3-4 on the year.

Cornerback D.J. Ivey (knee) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) were also full participants. Cornerback D.J. Turner (ankle) was their only limited participant.