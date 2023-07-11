 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rhamondre Stevenson
2023 New England Patriots Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry
Wimbledon
Wimbledon won’t be making announcements on handshake etiquette despite booing

Top Clips

nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing
nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rhamondre Stevenson
2023 New England Patriots Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry
Wimbledon
Wimbledon won’t be making announcements on handshake etiquette despite booing

Top Clips

nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing
nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow on Ja’Marr Chase: You won’t be a great team if your best players aren’t close

  
Published July 11, 2023 09:59 AM

The connection between quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been clear and obvious since the two played together at LSU.

It easily transferred over to the NFL once the Bengals drafted Chase at No. 5 overall in 2021, with the receiver winning offensive rookie of the year and helping the club reach Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow recently said his friendship with Chase is a large part of what’s made the duo successful.

We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that,” Burrow said in an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports published on Monday. “And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits.”

But the closeness isn’t just between Burrow and Chase, as the quarterback said there are strong relationships all over the club.

“I think also our guys understand how critical it is that you build that bond off the field,” Burrow said. “Not just quarterback and receiver, but we have our defensive guys hanging out with offensive guys and vice versa. And I think it’s kind of rare. So we work really hard to establish that trust and that bond because our guys know how critical that is to winning every day.”

Cincinnati’s last two seasons have ended in disappointment with losses in the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game. But with a team that has grown together in recent years, the Bengals have as good a chance as any team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.