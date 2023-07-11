Joe Burrow on Ja’Marr Chase: You won’t be a great team if your best players aren’t close

The connection between quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been clear and obvious since the two played together at LSU.

It easily transferred over to the NFL once the Bengals drafted Chase at No. 5 overall in 2021, with the receiver winning offensive rookie of the year and helping the club reach Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow recently said his friendship with Chase is a large part of what’s made the duo successful.

“We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that,” Burrow said in an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports published on Monday. “And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits.”

But the closeness isn’t just between Burrow and Chase, as the quarterback said there are strong relationships all over the club.

“I think also our guys understand how critical it is that you build that bond off the field,” Burrow said. “Not just quarterback and receiver, but we have our defensive guys hanging out with offensive guys and vice versa. And I think it’s kind of rare. So we work really hard to establish that trust and that bond because our guys know how critical that is to winning every day.”

Cincinnati’s last two seasons have ended in disappointment with losses in the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game. But with a team that has grown together in recent years, the Bengals have as good a chance as any team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.