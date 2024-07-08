Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt: There’s no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is undeniably one of the league’s best edge defenders. But he also presents a distinctive challenge to quarterbacks when it comes to the pass game.

Entering his eighth season, Watt has seven career interceptions — two of which have come off of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In an interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow noted what makes Watt so difficult to play against.

“Yeah, I can definitely feel [him],” Burrow said. “T.J. is a unique player in this league. There’s no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he’s at because he’s just going to jump up and catch it. And there’s nobody else who can do that.

“You have to be alert for him in the pass game, which is very unique, I would say.”

Watt finished second in AP defensive player of the year voting in 2023 after registering 19.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, and one interception. The 2017 first-round pick has 12.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, and two picks off of Bengals quarterbacks in his career.