Joe Burrow: There really was no other option but to figure out a way to win this game

The Bengals entered Sunday needing a victory and got it with a 34-24 win over the Panthers.

After the game, quarterback Joe Burrow noted the urgency the team felt heading into the weekend.

“It was a big game. We knew we had to come and get one, especially with Baltimore coming to town next week,” Burrow said in his press conference. “There really was no other option other than to figure out a way to win this game. We got it done. There is still a lot of room to improve on both sides of the ball and special teams. That’s exciting and we got a win but what’s most exciting is the opportunity to get better.”

Burrow was 22-of-31 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had one carry for 10 yards.

The Bengals finished with 24 first downs and were 7-of-13 on third down, doing a nice job of sustaining drives.

“Apart from Week 1, we’ve played at a really, really high level [on offense],” Burrow said. “So that’s exciting. By no means has it been perfect, still got a lot of room to improve, I’ve still got a lot of room to improve. Come back tomorrow, watch the tape, get better, and come back Wednesday, have a great practice and continue to improve our skills.”

As Burrow mentioned, the Bengals will host the division-rival Ravens in Week 5. It will be the first AFC North matchup for both teams this season.

