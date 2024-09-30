 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: There really was no other option but to figure out a way to win this game

  
Published September 30, 2024 11:33 AM

The Bengals entered Sunday needing a victory and got it with a 34-24 win over the Panthers.

After the game, quarterback Joe Burrow noted the urgency the team felt heading into the weekend.

“It was a big game. We knew we had to come and get one, especially with Baltimore coming to town next week,” Burrow said in his press conference. “There really was no other option other than to figure out a way to win this game. We got it done. There is still a lot of room to improve on both sides of the ball and special teams. That’s exciting and we got a win but what’s most exciting is the opportunity to get better.”

Burrow was 22-of-31 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had one carry for 10 yards.

The Bengals finished with 24 first downs and were 7-of-13 on third down, doing a nice job of sustaining drives.

“Apart from Week 1, we’ve played at a really, really high level [on offense],” Burrow said. “So that’s exciting. By no means has it been perfect, still got a lot of room to improve, I’ve still got a lot of room to improve. Come back tomorrow, watch the tape, get better, and come back Wednesday, have a great practice and continue to improve our skills.”

As Burrow mentioned, the Bengals will host the division-rival Ravens in Week 5. It will be the first AFC North matchup for both teams this season.