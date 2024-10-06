 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins ties Bengals with Ravens 7-7

  
October 6, 2024

Tee Higgins caught his first touchdown of the season, an 11-yarder that has tied things in Cincinnati.

The Ravens scored first on a 1-yard Derrick Henry run, his 100th career touchdown.

Higgins’ touchdown tied it 7-7 with 13:44 left until halftime.

Joe Burrow is 6-of-7 for 57 yards and a touchdown, with Mike Gesicki catching one for 19 yards and Higgins two for 14.

Chase Brown has run for 32 yards on only four carries.