Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins ties Bengals with Ravens 7-7

Tee Higgins caught his first touchdown of the season, an 11-yarder that has tied things in Cincinnati.

The Ravens scored first on a 1-yard Derrick Henry run, his 100th career touchdown.

Higgins’ touchdown tied it 7-7 with 13:44 left until halftime.

Joe Burrow is 6-of-7 for 57 yards and a touchdown, with Mike Gesicki catching one for 19 yards and Higgins two for 14.

Chase Brown has run for 32 yards on only four carries.