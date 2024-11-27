 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow uncertain how his surgically repaired wrist will respond in cold

  
Published November 27, 2024 06:07 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted Wednesday that he is uncertain how his surgically repaired wrist will respond in freezing temperatures.

“That’s a question that remains to be answered,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I haven’t experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I’ve had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we’ll find out. Maybe I’ll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven’t really thought about that yet, but we’ll see.”

Burrow underwent season-ending surgery on the scapholunate ligament on his right throwing wrist exactly one year ago today. He continues to seek daily treatment from the athletic training staff on his wrist.

Thus, the Bengals list Burrow on the practice report every week as a full participant.

The game-time temperature Sunday in Cincinnati is expected to range from 30 degrees at kickoff to 18 degrees by the end of the game.

In his fifth season, Burrow has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,028 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He would be in the MVP conversation if the Bengals weren’t 4-7.