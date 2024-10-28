 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: We can get to 10 wins, just have to do it

  
Published October 28, 2024 07:39 AM

The Bengals did a lot of work to dig themselves out of an 0-3 hole over the last few weeks, but that progress was hard to notice when Sunday’s game against the Eagles came to an end.

After Chase Brown’s touchdown run tied the game at 17-17 in the third quarter, the Bengals gave up the next 20 points on their way to a 37-17 loss that dropped them to 3-5 on the season. They are also winless at home, but neither of those things is dimming quarterback Joe Burrow’s hopes for the season.

Burrow said at his postgame press conference that 10 wins is usually enough to get into the playoffs and called winning seven of the remaining nine games “doable” for the Bengals.

“We’ve done it before,” Burrow said, via a transcript from the team. “I know the players we’ve got in there. You’ve just got to treat it week by week. Any game is winnable. You’ve just got to go and do it.”

The path to 10 wins starts with a home game against the Raiders next Sunday and a loss there won’t create much support for Burrow’s belief in the team’s long-term hopes for the season.