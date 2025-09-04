Joe Burrow: We have the guys we need, now we have to prove it

The Bengals offseason was filled with conversations about contracts and how to avoid slow starts, but quarterback Joe Burrow thinks that it is time for the talking to come to an end.

Burrow and the team’s starters played more in the preseason than they have in previous years as part of the bid to play good football right away and the team was able to sign wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson’s contract took longer to sort out and he had to settle for a one-year raise, but all of that is off the table and Burrow noted at a Wednesday press conference that the team has also remained active by adding players like tight end Noah Fant and guard Dalton Risner to the mix.

Burrow said he believes that the offseason moves have given the Bengals the ingredients for a more successful season, which means that it is now on him and his teammates to make something meaningful out of them.

“We’ve been put in the right position,” Burrow said. “We have the guys out there that we need to go in and achieve our goals. Now all that is behind us. We’re moving forward and now it’s our time to go and perform on the field and be productive.”

Burrow’s dealt with injuries heading into past seasons, but he had a healthy offseason and that’s another reason to feel optimistic about what the team will be able to accomplish this season. The answers will start coming against the Browns this Sunday.