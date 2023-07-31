 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow wearing compression sleeve on injured calf but walking normally

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:41 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss several weeks with a calf strain.

He showed up in the locker room during the media access period, and Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com reports that Burrow walked normally. The quarterback was wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf.

Burrow will miss most, if not all, of training camp after injuring his calf during Thursday’s practice. The hope is that he will return in time for the season opener.

The Bengals signed quarterback Reid Sinnett on Sunday. He joins Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian as healthy quarterbacks in training camp.