Joe Burrow: We’ll make sure Ja’Marr Chase gets receiving triple crown

The Bengals don’t have full control of whether they make the playoffs or not heading into Week 18, but they will have more say in making sure one of their players finishes off a stellar season with some personal milestones.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase leads the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns going into their matchup with the Steelers. On Tuesday, quarterback Joe Burrow said the team will assure he remains there.

“Make sure he gets it,” Burrow said, via the team’s website “I think a couple of [categories] are pretty out of reach for everybody else. I think he’s got a seven- or eight-catch lead. . . . “He works for it. He grinds for it. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime-type player and our careers will forever be tied together from college into the pro landscape. That’s just fun to be a part of.”

Burrow is right about where things stand. Chase has four more touchdowns than Terry McLaurin and Amon-Ra St. Brown and he has eight more catches than St. Brown. He’s 133 yards up on Justin Jefferson, so even a modest day should be enough to give him the triple crown.