Joe Burrow wins comeback player of the year for the second time

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned in a 2024 season good enough to make him a finalist for a pair of awards at Thursday night’s NFL Honors and he has taken home one of them.

Voters selected Burrow as this year’s comeback player of the year. Burrow suffered a season-ending right wrist injury last November and required surgery that led to a lengthy rehab leading into the 2024 season. He made it back for the start of the season and led the league with 4,918 yards, 43 touchdown passes, and 460 completions while posting a completion percentage over 70 percent.

Burrow received 370 votes, with 31 of the 50 first-place votes. He was followed by Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (195 points, 3 first-place votes), Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (102, 8), Bills safety Damar Hamlin (86, 3) and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (69, 2).

It is the second time that Burrow has won the comeback player of the year award. He also won it after returning from a torn ACL in 2021.

Burrow is also a finalist for the most valuable player award, but he is not expected to win that one after the Bengals fell short of the postseason.