 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be in the NFL Network booth for Ireland game

  
Published August 21, 2025 06:16 PM

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will call the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland.

NFL Network announced today that Davis will do play-by-play and Olsen will do commentary for the Week Four Vikings-Steelers game, which airs on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. Pam Oliver and Jamie Erdahl will serve as sideline reporters and Mike Pereira will serve as rules analyst.

The game is one of five early kickoffs from Europe that NFL Network will show this season. NFL Network has not said who the announcing crew will be for the other four games. In addition to NFL Network, the five Europe games will stream on NFL+ and air on over-the-air TV in both teams’ local markets.

Vikings-Steelers will take place in Croke Park in Dublin. The NFL will also play three games in London, one in Berlin, one in Madrid and one in São Paulo this season.