Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be in the NFL Network booth for Ireland game

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will call the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland.

NFL Network announced today that Davis will do play-by-play and Olsen will do commentary for the Week Four Vikings-Steelers game, which airs on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. Pam Oliver and Jamie Erdahl will serve as sideline reporters and Mike Pereira will serve as rules analyst.

The game is one of five early kickoffs from Europe that NFL Network will show this season. NFL Network has not said who the announcing crew will be for the other four games. In addition to NFL Network, the five Europe games will stream on NFL+ and air on over-the-air TV in both teams’ local markets.

Vikings-Steelers will take place in Croke Park in Dublin. The NFL will also play three games in London, one in Berlin, one in Madrid and one in São Paulo this season.