Joe Flacco and Matthew Stafford will both have beaten 31 NFL teams if they win on Sunday

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can join a select group of quarterbacks with wins on Sunday.

Flacco and Stafford have each beaten 30 different NFL teams in their NFL careers, and both play against one of the two opponents they haven’t beaten on Sunday.

Flacco, who played most of his career for the Ravens, faces the Ravens on Sunday and would have a win over his 31st different opponent if his Browns win this week. Flacco has played against the Ravens only once, a loss when he was starting quarterback for the Jets.

Stafford has never beaten the Titans, but if the Rams win on Sunday they’ll become the 31st different team to lose to Stafford as the opposing quarterback.

The other team Flacco has never beaten is the Seahawks. He’s 0-1 against the Seahawks and won’t get a chance against them this year, as the Browns don’t face the Seahawks in 2025.

The other team Stafford has never beaten is the Steelers. He’s 0-3 against the Steelers and won’t get a chance against them this year, as the Rams don’t face the Steelers in 2025.

Four quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Aaron Rodgers, who has wins over 31 teams, will join that list this year if his Steelers beat the Packers.

The only other quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger who have beaten every team that was in the league when they played were Frank Tarkenton and Joe Montana, both of whom got wins over 28 different franchises.

Five other quarterbacks have wins over 31 NFL teams. Three of them are retired and will never get a 32nd win: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith and Kerry Collins. The others are Patrick Mahomes, who has wins over every team but the Chiefs, and Russell Wilson, who has wins over every team but the Seahawks. Mahomes obviously won’t get a win over the Chiefs any time soon, and Wilson’s Giants don’t play the Seahawks this year, so he can’t join the club of quarterbacks with wins over all 32 teams.

With wins on Sunday, Flacco and Stafford would become the 11th and 12th quarterbacks with wins over 31 franchises.