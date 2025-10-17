Joe Flacco: Fun to have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins create problems for the defense

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco said Thursday night’s 33-31 win over the Steelers, and the ability to pass to two great receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, is exactly what motivates him to keep playing into his 40s.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Flacco said. “This is what we do it for, is games like that. It came down to the wire, just like we knew it was going to, and I’m really happy for the guys.”

Flacco said that as soon as he arrived in Cincinnati, he saw that Chase and Higgins are different, and that having two players like that is a nightmare for an opposing defense.

“Last week it opened my eyes, just with the simple things,” Flacco said. “And today I saw how the defense has to treat those guys.

And if you don’t treat them a certain way, they can hurt you. And if you do treat them a certain way, we’ve got some other guys who can get the job done. Today I got to see the problems they create.”

Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, while Higgins had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, and he eschewed gaining another seven yards and another touchdown late in the game, when he decided to slide rather than score so the Bengals could run the clock before their game-winning field goal. Flacco loves having two receivers like that as his teammates.

“Those guys are different,” Flacco said. “And it’s pretty cool to be able to throw to them.”