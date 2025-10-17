 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco now holds the regular-season edge over Mike Tomlin

  
Published October 17, 2025 07:00 PM

No, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to face Joe Flacco again.

Last year, Tomlin told his players to keep Colts starter Anthony Richardson upright, so that they wouldn’t have to deal with Flacco. And when Richardson was injured, Flacco beat the Steelers.

Including last year’s game and the prior 22 regular-season starts involving Flacco and the Steelers, Flacco and Tomlin were tied, 11-11 before Thursday night’s contest. Cincinnati’s 33-31 wins gives Flacco the edge, 12-11.

In 25 regular-season and postseason starts against the Steelers, Flacco now has 12 total wins. That ties him with Tom Brady for the most ever by a quarterback against Pittsburgh. The asterisk is that last year’s off-the-bench win with the Colts gives Flacco a 13th.

Flacco gets a chance to win his 13th start against the Steelers in four weeks, when the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh.