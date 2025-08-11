 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco remains on top of unchanged Browns QB depth chart

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:10 PM

Shedeur Sanders played well enough against the Panthers in the Browns’ preseason opener that Nike released an ad featuring the quarterback, but the outing didn’t lead to any change on the Browns’ depth chart.

Joe Flacco was listed as the top quarterback on their initial depth chart last week with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel also ahead of Sanders. Flacco didn’t play against the Panthers and the other two quarterbacks have been dealing with hamstring injuries, but the pecking order remains the same on this week’s depth chart.

Gabriel returned to 11-on-11 drills Monday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to divulge any plans for how the quarterback’s playing time will be split up for this week’s practices with and game against the Eagles.

Tyler Huntley was signed to flesh out the team’s depth due to the injuries and he is listed on the fifth rung on Monday.