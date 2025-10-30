Joe Flacco returned to practice on Thursday

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco was back on the practice field Thursday.

Flacco was listed as a limited participant after missing Wednesday’s practice with a right shoulder injury. Head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that Flacco is 50-50 to play against the Bears this weekend.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip) remained out of practice along with guard Dalton Risner (illness), linebacker Logan Wilson (calf), and cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring).

Linebacker Oren Burks (groin) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rest) were added to the report as limited participants. Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee), defensive end Cedric Johnson (knee), and defensive end Cam Sample (knee) were full participants for the second straight day.