Joe Flacco: The support I get in Cleveland is unbelievable

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco heard the Cleveland fans chanting his name during Thursday night’s win over the Jets, and he said he’s been overcome by how much support he has received in his five games with the team.

“You can’t deny it, I’ve said it from the very beginning, this city has been unbelievable,” Flacco said. “My teammates have been unbelievable in terms of just embracing me onto this football team. It’s all been great. That makes it that much more special to be able to come in here and play some good football.”

Flacco said he was glad to clinch a playoff berth at home, so Browns fans could celebrate with the team.

“To get it done in front of the home crowd, to get ourselves into that next step of the season, made it extra special,” Flacco said.

Flacco has played 11 games as the road quarterback in Cleveland (10 as a Ravens and one as a Jet), so he’s been booed in Cleveland plenty of times. But he’s thrilled to have a career resurgence in front of passionate fans who now have Flacco fever.