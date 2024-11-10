Joe Flacco tosses pick six on first pass, Bills lead 7-0

Though Joe Flacco played well for the Browns last season, he threw an interception on a whopping 3.9 percent of his throws.

Flacco’s interception problems are back, as after a critical pick last week, he threw a pick six on his first pass against the Bills on Sunday.

Flacco was looking for Josh Downs on first-and-10 from the Indianapolis 9-yard line — the team’s first play from scrimmage. But the ball was under thrown, as cornerback Taron Johnson picked it off at the Colts’ 23.

Johnson made his way to the left sideline and got in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was Johnson’s second interception of the season and the second pic six of his career.

Up 7-0 now with 12:14 left in the first quarter, the Bills had the ball first and punted after four plays.