Joe Flacco visited Giants on Thursday

The Giants are set to meet with Russell Wilson on Friday, but he’s not the only quarterback they are considering for their 2025 roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they had Joe Flacco in for a visit on Thursday. Flacco spent last season with the Colts and he spent the 2023 season with the Browns, who hosted Wilson on a visit Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers is also believed to be a target for the Giants and the general consensus is that either he or Wilson is their top option, but Tommy DeVito is currently the only quarterback under contract for the NFC East team so it makes sense that they would be exploring every available option.

Flacco helped the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, but failed to impress in six starts for the Colts last year. He would give the team an experienced signal caller to pair with a rookie should the Giants wind up going that route. They could also see him as a capable backup option for one of the other veterans if the current regime’s shaky job security makes building for the future less of a priority this spring.