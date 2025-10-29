 Skip navigation
Joe Flacco won’t practice Wednesday, Bengals will see how week plays out

  
Published October 29, 2025 01:18 PM

A report on Wednesday morning said Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears is uncertain due to a right shoulder injury and head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that at a press conference later in the day.

Flacco sprained his AC joint on a sack late in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but returned for the team’s final offensive possession. Taylor said that Flacco will not practice on Wednesday, but that the team has a plan in place to see what he’s able to do physically before facing Chicago.

“We’ll just work through the week,” Taylor said. “I think right now it’s probably 50-50 on what’ll end up on Sunday.”

Taylor said the injury is “painful,” but that Flacco wants to play and he noted that he played with very little practice time after joining the team in a trade with the Browns earlier this month. Jake Browning will be the Bengals’ starter if Flacco can’t go this weekend.