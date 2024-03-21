Joe Hortiz: Gus Edwards is the bell cow

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz joined the team after decades working for the Ravens and he’s brought a handful of players in from Baltimore during free agency.

One of those players is running back Gus Edwards, who played in 69 games for the Ravens before changing teams this month. Edwards only started 26 of those games and he split time with various other backs over the years, but the the other backs in L.A. have limited experience and Hortiz suggested in an interview with the team’s website that Edwards is capable of carrying a full load.

“He’s the bell cow, the goal line [guy], the finisher,” Hortiz said. “The right mentality for what we’re looking to do here. I told you we wanted to be bigger, play a physical style of football on both sides of the ball and he helps us do that.”

The Chargers could still add to the backfield in a bid to share the wealth, but it sounds like they feel Edwards is capable of giving them all they’re looking for in the run game.