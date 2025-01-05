Joe Milton gets first career action, scores first touchdown, Patriots lead 7-0

Joe Milton made his NFL debut on New England’s second drive on Sunday, getting his first chance to play for the Patriots, leading the club to a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead over Buffalo.

A sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Milton completed the first pass he threw to DeMario Douglas for a 12-yard gain on the right side. He then completed another to Douglas for a 7-yard gain and another first down.

Milton’s 12-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte put the Patriots in position to convert a fourth-and-1, which the club did with a QB sneak by Milton.

A short pass to Antonio Gibson on third-and-4 ended up going 11 yards to move the chains, with New England players pushing the pile down to the 1-yard line.

Milton ended it on second-and-goal, taking a zone read to the left side for a 1-yard score. He then did an impressive backflip to celebrate.

Milton was 6-of-6 for 51 yards on his first NFL drive.

The Bills got two important things done, too, early in the game. Josh Allen continued his starting streak by handing off to James Cook on the first play from scrimmage. Edge rusher Von Miller earned a $1.5 million incentive by reaching his sixth sack, taking done quarterback Drake Maye on New England’s third play from scrimmage.