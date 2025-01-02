 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Milton has taken reps with Patriots first-team offense this week

  
Published January 2, 2025 11:37 AM

There’s a chance the Patriots could shake things up a bit at quarterback in Week 18.

Starter Drake Maye is dealing with a right hand injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. While Jacoby Brissett has been the team’s backup since Maye became QB1, that might change this week.

Via multiple reporters, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said in his Thursday news conference that rookie Joe Milton took some reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday’s practice.

Milton has mainly been used on the scout team this season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Milton showed some flashes of his talent during the preseason. He completed 11-of-30 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries in August.

New England will secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday.