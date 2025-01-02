Joe Milton has taken reps with Patriots first-team offense this week

There’s a chance the Patriots could shake things up a bit at quarterback in Week 18.

Starter Drake Maye is dealing with a right hand injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. While Jacoby Brissett has been the team’s backup since Maye became QB1, that might change this week.

Via multiple reporters, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said in his Thursday news conference that rookie Joe Milton took some reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday’s practice.

Milton has mainly been used on the scout team this season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Milton showed some flashes of his talent during the preseason. He completed 11-of-30 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries in August.

New England will secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday.