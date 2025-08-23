 Skip navigation
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Joe Milton offers a solid closing argument to be the Cowboys’ No. 2 quarterback

  
Published August 23, 2025 12:07 AM

With real questions regarding whether the Cowboys have a capable No. 2 to Dak Prescott, second-year quarterback Joe Milton had a solid night in the team’s preseason finale.

In extended action, Milton completed 10 of 18 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 33 yards on four attempts, with another touchdown.

He played into the second half, throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Brooks in the third quarter.

Will Grier completed four of six passes for 40 yards.

The lingering question is whether Milton is ready to be one snap away from playing in the regular season. Despite impressive skills, the Cowboys could decide that he needs more time to develop — and they could still make a move before Week 1 to add a veteran understudy to Prescott.