Joe Milton offers a solid closing argument to be the Cowboys’ No. 2 quarterback

With real questions regarding whether the Cowboys have a capable No. 2 to Dak Prescott, second-year quarterback Joe Milton had a solid night in the team’s preseason finale.

In extended action, Milton completed 10 of 18 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 33 yards on four attempts, with another touchdown.

He played into the second half, throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Brooks in the third quarter.

Will Grier completed four of six passes for 40 yards.

The lingering question is whether Milton is ready to be one snap away from playing in the regular season. Despite impressive skills, the Cowboys could decide that he needs more time to develop — and they could still make a move before Week 1 to add a veteran understudy to Prescott.