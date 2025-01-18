 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon, Azeez Al-Shaair are expected to play Saturday

  
Published January 18, 2025 10:20 AM

Running back Joe Mixon was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury that kept him from practicing on Friday, but it doesn’t look like the team will have to make plans for life without him against the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mixon is expected to play in the divisional round game in Kansas City. The Texans called up running back J.J. Taylor from the practice squad on Friday and they also have Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale on the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was also listed as questionable after being limited in practice with a knee injury. He is also expected to play on Saturday.

The only other player listed as questionable for the Texans is wide receiver Robert Woods, who has a hip injury that kept him out of practice all week. All of the players’ status for the matchup with the Chiefs will be known at 3 p.m. ET.