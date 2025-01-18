Joe Mixon, Azeez Al-Shaair are expected to play Saturday

Running back Joe Mixon was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury that kept him from practicing on Friday, but it doesn’t look like the team will have to make plans for life without him against the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mixon is expected to play in the divisional round game in Kansas City. The Texans called up running back J.J. Taylor from the practice squad on Friday and they also have Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale on the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was also listed as questionable after being limited in practice with a knee injury. He is also expected to play on Saturday.

The only other player listed as questionable for the Texans is wide receiver Robert Woods, who has a hip injury that kept him out of practice all week. All of the players’ status for the matchup with the Chiefs will be known at 3 p.m. ET.