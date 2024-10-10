Joe Mixon felt good in practice return, decision on playing to come after Friday’s practice

Running back Joe Mixon was back at practice for the Texans on Thursday, but a decision about his status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots is still pending.

Mixon said that his ankle felt good in his return to the field and said he expects to practice again on Friday before any decision is made about his status for this weekend.

“I think we’ll probably go through practice tomorrow and see what’s going on, and obviously, us come up with a decision whether to go or just wait another week,” Mixon said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

The Texans offense has been less dynamic since Mixon hurt his ankle in Week Two and having him back in the lineup would also help mitigate the loss the Texans experienced when they put wide receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve.

