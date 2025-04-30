 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens pick up Kyle Hamilton’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2025 12:53 PM

The Ravens are locking in safety Kyle Hamilton for 2026.

Baltimore announced the club has exercised the fifth-year option on Hamilton’s rookie contract.

Hamilton will now be paid $18.6 million in his fifth season.

“We are exercising the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, with the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Hamilton, 24, was the No. 14 overall pick in 2022 and has become one of the league’s top defensive players. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024, selected to the Pro Bowl in each year.

In 2024, Hamilton recorded 107 total tackles with four tackles for loss, six QB hits, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

He has five career picks, 27 passes defensed, 7.0 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss in his 48 career games.

Separately, the Ravens declined the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, but DeCosta noted the club still wants to sign him to a long-term deal.