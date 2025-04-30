Ravens pick up Kyle Hamilton’s fifth-year option

The Ravens are locking in safety Kyle Hamilton for 2026.

Baltimore announced the club has exercised the fifth-year option on Hamilton’s rookie contract.

Hamilton will now be paid $18.6 million in his fifth season.

“We are exercising the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, with the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Hamilton, 24, was the No. 14 overall pick in 2022 and has become one of the league’s top defensive players. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024, selected to the Pro Bowl in each year.

In 2024, Hamilton recorded 107 total tackles with four tackles for loss, six QB hits, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

He has five career picks, 27 passes defensed, 7.0 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss in his 48 career games.

Separately, the Ravens declined the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, but DeCosta noted the club still wants to sign him to a long-term deal.