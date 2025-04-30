 Skip navigation
Ravens won’t exercise Tyler Linderbaum’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2025 12:56 PM

If center Tyler Linderbaum remains with the Ravens for the 2026 season, it will have to be on a different contract than his current one.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that they will not exercise their fifth-year option on Linderbaum’s rookie deal. Safety Kyle Hamilton’s option is going to be picked up.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that the team is interested in signing Linderbaum to a new contract.

“While we will not apply the fifth-year option to Tyler Linderbaum, it is our intention for him to remain a Baltimore Raven long term,” DeCosta said.

Linderbaum would have been guaranteed $23.403 million under the terms of the option. That would make him the highest-paid center in the league by far, so a deal that puts him in the same $17-18 million average annual salary as Creed Humphrey and Cam Jurgens is likely the route the Ravens will try to go.