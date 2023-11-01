Joe Mixon limited, Trey Hendrickson did not practice on Wednesday

The Bengals have a couple of injury concerns listed on their first practice report of the week as they prepare to take on the Bills in Week 9.

Running back Joe Mixon (chest) was limited in Wednesday’s session.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (foot) was one of three players who did not practice.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) and safety Tycen Anderson (knee) also did not participate.

Left tackle Orlando Brown (groin) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were limited. Linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) was full.