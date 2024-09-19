Joe Mixon remains out of practice for Texans

Running back Joe Mixon’s chances of playing against the Vikings this weekend aren’t looking great.

Mixon missed his second straight practice with the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday night’s win over the Bears. Mixon’s injury came on what looked like a hip-drop tackle by linebacker T.J. Edwards, but the play was not penalized.

Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also missed practice for the second day, which leaves Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale as the healthy backs in Houston.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (shin) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) remained limited while defensive back Kris Boyd (hip), wide receiver Nico Collins (hip, foot), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), center Jarrett Patterson (calf), and center Juice Scruggs (groin) all moved from out of practice to limited participation.