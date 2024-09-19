 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Joe Mixon remains out of practice for Texans

  
Running back Joe Mixon’s chances of playing against the Vikings this weekend aren’t looking great.

Mixon missed his second straight practice with the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday night’s win over the Bears. Mixon’s injury came on what looked like a hip-drop tackle by linebacker T.J. Edwards, but the play was not penalized.

Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also missed practice for the second day, which leaves Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale as the healthy backs in Houston.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (shin) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) remained limited while defensive back Kris Boyd (hip), wide receiver Nico Collins (hip, foot), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), center Jarrett Patterson (calf), and center Juice Scruggs (groin) all moved from out of practice to limited participation.