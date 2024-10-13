 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon scores on 10-yard reception, giving Texans 14-0 lead

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:34 PM

He’s back.

Joe Mixon, who missed the past three games with an ankle injury, has only 16 yards on nine carries thus far in his return. But he has scored on a reception.

The Texans running back caught a 10-yard pass from C.J. Stroud, giving Houston a 14-0 lead following Ka’imi Fairbairn’s PAT.

The Patriots again extended the drive with a pass interference penalty, with cornerback Marcus Jones getting called for the penalty on Tank Dell on third-and-9 from the New England 16. On the Texans’ first drive, safety Marte Mapu interfered with Dell on third-and-goal from the 5 to extend the drive.

Stroud is 7-of-9 for 76 yards and two touchdowns, with Dell catching the first one from 2 yards out.