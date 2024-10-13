Joe Mixon scores on 10-yard reception, giving Texans 14-0 lead

He’s back.

Joe Mixon, who missed the past three games with an ankle injury, has only 16 yards on nine carries thus far in his return. But he has scored on a reception.

The Texans running back caught a 10-yard pass from C.J. Stroud, giving Houston a 14-0 lead following Ka’imi Fairbairn’s PAT.

The Patriots again extended the drive with a pass interference penalty, with cornerback Marcus Jones getting called for the penalty on Tank Dell on third-and-9 from the New England 16. On the Texans’ first drive, safety Marte Mapu interfered with Dell on third-and-goal from the 5 to extend the drive.

Stroud is 7-of-9 for 76 yards and two touchdowns, with Dell catching the first one from 2 yards out.