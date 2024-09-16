 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon will have MRI on ankle Monday

  
Published September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

Texans running back Joe Mixon was able to return to Sunday night’s game after hurting his ankle, but there’s enough concern about the injury for Mixon to go for tests on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mixon is getting an MRI on his ankle.

Mixon was injured on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle by Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards and he took issue with the lack of a penalty flag on social media after the game. Mixon was hurt in the third quarter and ran once while playing seven snaps after returning later in the second half.

The hip-drop ban led to a couple of fines in Week One and Edwards may be getting a letter from the league this week, although that probably won’t be of much comfort to Mixon and the Texans if the running back is unable to play.