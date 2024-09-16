Joe Mixon will have MRI on ankle Monday

Texans running back Joe Mixon was able to return to Sunday night’s game after hurting his ankle, but there’s enough concern about the injury for Mixon to go for tests on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mixon is getting an MRI on his ankle.

Mixon was injured on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle by Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards and he took issue with the lack of a penalty flag on social media after the game. Mixon was hurt in the third quarter and ran once while playing seven snaps after returning later in the second half.

The hip-drop ban led to a couple of fines in Week One and Edwards may be getting a letter from the league this week, although that probably won’t be of much comfort to Mixon and the Texans if the running back is unable to play.