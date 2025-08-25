Joe Mixon will open the regular season on the non-football injury list

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans declined to give an update on running back Joe Mixon’s status at a press conference on Monday, but the Texans provided one a little later in the day.

Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp and the team announced that he will be placed on the reserve version of the list at the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. The move will make Mixon unable to play in the first four games of the season.

The Texans open the season with games against the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Titans.

Mixon injured his foot while he was away from the team ahead of camp and there’s been little discussion of when he might be able to play. Nick Chubb is in line to be the starting running back in Week 1 and a return to form early in the season could make it difficult for Mixon to get his job back if he’s cleared to return.